Nagaland: Public Issues Ultimatum Following Assault on GPRN/NSCN (Ketovi) Members

KOHIMA: Several community organizations in Pungro Town have issued a strong public ultimatum after a violent incident involving two members of the GPRN/NSCN (Ketovi) group.

On August 8, 2024, Sangtikiu and Ati were violently attacked by the Town Commander of GPRN/NSCN (IM) and his accomplice, causing widespread anger among local residents.

The assault happened around 8:00 PM during the Metümnyo festival, an important event for the Yimkhiung community.

The victims were attacked with rifle butts and cane sticks while being threatened at gunpoint. Neighbors who tried to help were also threatened with violence. The attack ruined the festival atmosphere and showed disrespect for the Yimkhiung Tribal festival.