Nagaland: Public Issues Ultimatum Following Assault on GPRN/NSCN (Ketovi) Members

KOHIMA: Several community organizations in Pungro Town have issued a strong public ultimatum after a violent incident involving two members of the GPRN/NSCN (Ketovi) group.
On August 8, 2024, Sangtikiu and Ati were violently attacked by the Town Commander of GPRN/NSCN (IM) and his accomplice, causing widespread anger among local residents.
The assault happened around 8:00 PM during the Metümnyo festival, an important event for the Yimkhiung community.
The victims were attacked with rifle butts and cane sticks while being threatened at gunpoint. Neighbors who tried to help were also threatened with violence. The attack ruined the festival atmosphere and showed disrespect for the Yimkhiung Tribal festival.
Community leaders from the Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), Public Forum Pungro Sub-Division (PFPSD), and several student and youth groups held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.
They reported that their efforts to negotiate with the Town Commander, Capt. Jangkhen, were met with threats and a complete disregard for their concerns.
In response, the public ultimatum demands that Capt. Jangkhen and Sgt. Major Jusulen be removed from their national positions within 72 hours.
The ultimatum warns that if this demand is not met, the Yimkhiung community will take their own action. This demand also directly challenges the ENPO resolution of December 18, 2007, which opposes violence and intimidation in its area.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM assumed the responsibility of General Officer Commanding (GOC), of the elite Spear Corps from Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM who takes over as Commandant, Army War College, Mhow.
Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, was commissioned into the ASSAM Regiment in June 1990. He is an alumni of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
The general officer has attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and the prestigious NDC Course at National Defence College, New Delhi during the course of his service.
In an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, the General officer has served in varied roles in command and staff tenures encompassing varied terrain profiles and operational environment in the country and overseas.
ALSO WATCH: