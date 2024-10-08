Nagaland Registers 92% Tap Water Coverage Under Jal Jeevan Mission

KOHIMA: The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has been successfully implemented in the state of Nagaland with full efficiency.

This is reflected in the latest data released by the government, which states that 92 percent of the total households in Nagaland have access to clean water.

Nagaland has a total of 3,63,461 households, of which 3,35,212 (92.23%) are beneficiaries of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

As per data provided by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, there are a total of 12,160 households in the Tseminyu district, of which, 11,892 (97.80%) are connected with tap water supply.