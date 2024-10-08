Nagaland's Christina Shines with Bronze Victory at 2nd Asmita Taekwondo Women's League

KOHIMA: Christina Singha from the Nagaland Taekwondo Association (NTA) won a bronze medal in the under-42kg category at the 2nd Asmita Taekwondo Women's League (Phase 3).

The event took place on October 3 to 6 at Khelo India Stadium, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Nagaland teams sent nine women and were coached by T Alem Aier and Santsuthung Ngullie. Team managers are Dzuvichunuo Rutsa and Shanbeni R Lotha.

The competition had its technical side as well. International referee Moon Thapa and national referee Limatula Jamir represented Nagaland. Moon Thapa was nominated as the technical director of the competition.

The girls thanked the president of the Nagaland Taekwondo Association and the director of the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Government of Nagaland, for the opportunity and exposure to compete in this championship.

