Nagaland rights panel flags inadequate facilities for children needing care, protection

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NSCPCR) has highlighted key challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and facilities for children in need of care and protection, particularly those facing mental health concerns, substance abuse and disabilities, officials said on Thursday.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of the NSCPCR at Lok Bhavan, Kohima, and discussed various child-related affairs.

A Lok Bhavan official said that during the meeting, the Commission presented an overview of its activities and initiatives undertaken since 2023. The presentation highlighted the Commission's efforts in monitoring the implementation of key child protection laws, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, across the districts of Nagaland.

The Commission informed that regular awareness programmes have been conducted involving tribal bodies, village councils, schools and District Heads of Departments.

It has also facilitated convergence among the Police, Judiciary, Social Welfare, Health, Education, Labour and NGOs, besides undertaking inspections of Child Care Institutions, Observation Homes, Special Homes and schools, a Lok Bhavan statement said.

According to the statement, the Commission has also conducted talk shows on child rights and protection through Radio and Doordarshan, and initiated efforts to incorporate provisions of the JJ Act and POCSO Act into the curriculum of the Nagaland Police Training School. (IANS)

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