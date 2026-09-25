Meghalaya: KJCLF Slams UDP MLAs’ BJP Switch, Questions Commitment to Voters

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders' Forum (KJCLF), through Rev Edwin Kharkongor, criticised the decision of elected MLAs to cross over to another political party, describing it as a "tragic betrayal of the electorate" and questioning their commitment to the voters who elected them.

"When an individual or a group of individuals join a political Party, we have nothing to say. However, when elected Party MLAs cross over to join another Party from which they were not voted in the beginning, that is a tragic betrayal of the electorate!" Rev Edwin Kharkongor said.

He alleged that such defections reflected an "obsessive lust for power and profitable self gratification" rather than a desire to contribute to good governance and the common good. Kharkongor also criticised the BJP, alleging that the party supported majoritarianism and had remained silent on issues including ethnic violence in Manipur and attacks against Christians and other minority communities.

Kharkongor further alleged that the BJP promoted an agenda of "One Nation, One Language, One Religion" and said such strategies threatened the diversity and existence of indigenous and minority communities. Referring to Meghalaya, he accused the BJP of pursuing "domination politics" and said the party had gained a "false and fake sense of legitimacy" following the decision of the MLAs to join it.

"For X pieces of silver and a fleeting glitter on an alien platform these MLAs have violated the trust of the electorate at home and are now bereft of any ethical and moral values," Rev Edwin Kharkongor said, calling on voters in the concerned constituencies to express their political response. "Only time will tell!" he said.

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