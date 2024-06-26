Nagaland: RIMS Imphal and NEIGRIHMS Shillong Empanelled Under CMHIS for Cashless Treatment

KOHIMA: In significant development Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. And North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong, have been empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS). This inclusion allows beneficiaries of the scheme to access wide range of medical treatments and services on cashless basis at these esteemed institutions.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the official websites of RIMS and NEIGRIHMS with a list of specialties and services provided by these institutes. The websites can be accessed at [RIMS](http://www.rims.edu.in) and [NEIGRIHMS](https://neigrihms.gov.in/) For further inquiries beneficiaries can contact the CMHIS helplines at 8880515011, 8880515012 8880515013 and 8880515014. Or reach out via email at nagaland.nhpm@gmail.com.

According to press release issued by Nagaland Health Protection Society's chief executive officer (CEO) Thavaseelan K. RIMS is renowned for its comprehensive medical services. The institute offers advanced treatment facilities and a wide range of specialties. These include ophthalmology. It also provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), general surgery plastic and reconstructive surgery. Additionally, it covers skin condition treatments and head and neck cancer treatment. Among others.

NEIGRIHMS premier institute known for its specialized healthcare services, provides variety of specialties. It boasts state-of-the-art medical technology. These include consultations and procedures. It also offers laboratory medicine and burn management. Urology and pediatric surgery are key specialties. Furthermore it excels in cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery.

The empanelment of RIMS and NEIGRIHMS under CMHIS is expected to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility. Beneficiaries are ensured top-notch medical care. This initiative minimizes financial constraints. This move underscores the commitment of Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. It aims to provide quality healthcare to region’s residents.

Beneficiaries are advised to make full use of these facilities. People are sought too stay informed about services available to them under the scheme. For the latest updates and detailed information visiting the respective hospital websites and contacting CMHIS helplines is recommended.