Meghalaya: Education Minister Urges Legislators to Adopt and Support State Schools

SHILLONG: In a passionate appeal on Tuesday Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma called upon all 60 legislators to adopt schools in their constituencies. They should contribute to their repair and development. This appeal is aimed at enhancing infrastructure and quality of education in the state.

“We request all the 60 MLAs to kindly adopt schools to repair. They should also construct new buildings from their funds," Sangma stated. He also urged Tura MDC Bernard Marak to allocate resources for school construction in his area. He underscored the collective effort needed to address the educational infrastructure crisis.

This plea follows allegations about poor condition of numerous schools in Sangma’s constituency. Addressing these claims Sangma highlighted government’s continuous efforts over past five years. They aimed to repair and build new school facilities. “There are many such schools. The government has done a lot of repairing. And construction. We have been and will continue our efforts,” he emphasized.

Sangma criticized Bernard Marak for only visiting few schools in the constituency. He suggested that Marak should adopt schools in his area to support their development. “I have used my MLA schemes for constructing schools. I will continue to do so to the best of my ability” Sangma added.

Concerns over the infrastructure of government schools, particularly in the Garo Hills region have been escalating. An official from state government confirmed that program to repair and renovate dilapidated schools is already underway.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma previously informed the Assembly that funds collected for education, which had been diverted to other purposes will now be dedicated to construction and renovation of government schools. This decision is expected to benefit approximately 1,600 schools across state. It will provide significant boost to educational infrastructure.

Minister Sangma’s appeal is crucial step towards mobilizing resources and moreover the support from legislators is important. This ensures better educational facilities for students of state. Collaboration between government officials and legislators will be vital in driving this initiative forward.