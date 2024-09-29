Nagaland: Rs 30.05 crore drugs, psychotropic substances seized in three months

Kohima: Continuing with the State Government’s initiative of “War against Drugs,” Nagaland police have seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 30.05 crore in the last three months.

According to an official statement, the Narcotic Police Station, PHQ, along with other police stations in Nagaland, has made seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 30,05,21,600 during the period of July 2024 up to September 2024.

In this connection, the Narcotic Police Station has registered 4 NDPS cases, while 4 cases were handed over/registered at Khuzama Police Station, Kohima, and Medziphema Police Station, Chumukedima, leading to the arrest of 23 people, including 17 males and 6 females.

“Nagaland Police has also been able to provide vital assistance and inputs to Karnataka Police, leading to successful interception of commercial quantities of drug consignments and arrests of wanted drug smugglers en route. The drugs were being trafficked from Manipur to Karnataka by air, and one such module has been cracked. In another major development, on the request of West Bengal police, Nagaland Police has apprehended a notorious trafficker who is involved in 5-6 known cases of trafficking of Yaba and World is Yours tablets from Nagaland to various parts of West Bengal,” the police said.

According to the Nagaland police, during the period police seized 4.195 kg of heroin worth Rs 29.36 crore and 17179 numbers of Yaba tablets worth Rs 68.71 lakh.

“Numerous people have come forward to help police with inputs to help catch drugs and traffickers. Nagaland Police will now endeavour to seize the properties and assets of drug traffickers and their associates,” they said.

“Nagaland Police further seeks the support of the general public, civil society organizations, and appeals to provide information regarding the sale of any form of narcotic drugs to the nearest police station or the Narcotic Police Station, Police Headquarters, or through the ‘MADEIN’ mobile App. The identity of the informant shall be kept confidential,” they added. (ANI)

