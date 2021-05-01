Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 01 May'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. A complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games apart from these above states. Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/



Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning Result - 01 May @11:55 AM

Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

53A 62536





Lottery Prizes PrizeMoney Lottery Numbers Consolation-prize Rs 1,000/- 62536

all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize Rs 9000/- 10875, 24330, 27804, 31387, 37139, 46534, 54886, 73261, 74792, 82220 3rd Prize Rs 500/- 1601, 3369, 3618, 3776, 3834, 5470, 6310, 7990, 8663, 9048 4th Prize Rs 250/- 0572, 0886, 4465, 4805, 5742, 6313, 6345, 8178, 8193, 9232 5th Prize Rs 120/- 0045, 1096, 1895, 2468, 3214, 5039, 6006, 6897, 8373, 9215, 0055, 1138, 1907, 2471, 3334, 5398, 6080, 7247, 8375, 9233, 0117, 1148, 1946, 2501, 3441, 5464, 6100, 7422, 8436, 9289, 0183, 1243, 2042, 2683, 3732, 5475, 6170, 7449, 8540, 9298, 0228, 1246, 2072, 2856, 3751, 5573, 6228, 7603, 8579, 9384, 0482, 1535, 2152, 2898, 3815, 5615, 6264, 7844, 8631, 9401, 0604, 1759, 2180, 2957, 3985, 5684, 6314, 7991, 8691, 9455, 0949, 1784, 2181, 2994, 4279, 5714, 6412, 8170, 8782, 9501, , 1012, 1821, 2274, 3099, 4361, 5808, 6616, 8183, 9135, 9624, 1072, 1886, 2281, 3156, 4968, 5961, 6651, 8207, 9194, 9682





Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.





Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result - 01 May @ 8:00 PM

Dear evening, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

xxx xxxxx







Lottery Prizes PrizeMoney Lottery Numbers Consolation-prize Rs 1,000/-

all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

4th Prize Rs 250/-

5th Prize Rs 120/-



Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember

The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)

Copy of the claim forms available online

A government-recognised photo ID and

A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule

The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below -

Days Draw Names First Prize money Monday Dear Flamingo ₹ 26 Lakh Tuesday Dear Parrot ₹ 26.01 Lakh Wednesday Dear Eagle ₹ 26.02 Lakh Thursday Dear Falcon ₹ 26.03 Lakh Friday Dear Vulture ₹ 26 .04 Lakh Saturday Dear Ostrich ₹ 26.05 Lakh Sunday Dear Hawk ₹ 26.06 Lakh

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ: Is Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes. Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.

FAQ: How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Nagaland State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who Operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Nagaland state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Nagaland lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play nagaland state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.





