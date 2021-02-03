Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 03 February'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember

The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)

Copy of the claim forms available online

A government-recognised photo ID and

A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule 2021

The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below -