 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 07 April'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

07th Apr Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results: Wait for the Nagaland State Lottery result is over as the result has been declared; Check result online here.

Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 07 April21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  7 April 2021 5:00 AM GMT

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. A complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games apart from these above states. Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

Pls check, If you missed - Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 06 April'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result

Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning Result - 07 April @11:55 AM

Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

78A 81242


Lottery Prizes

PrizeMoney

Lottery Numbers

Consolation-prize

Rs 1,000/-

81242

all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize

Rs 9000/-

05280, 14815, 35778, 49850, 62209, 66115, 70192, 77883, 82070, 95533

3rd Prize

Rs 500/-

1184, 1704, 1821, 2716, 3054, 3427, 5306, 7472, 8996, 9661

4th Prize

Rs 250/-

1718, 3022, 5768, 6116, 6888, 7388, 8097, 8400, 9217, 9702

5th Prize

Rs 120/-

0257, 1161, 1709, 2505, 3530, 4896, 6169, 7372, 8096, 8892, 0376, 1199, 1722, 2810, 3782, 5259, 6171, 7383, 8127, 9066, 0397, 1344, 1819, 2830, 3821, 5307, 6290, 7508, 8170, 9174, 0616, 1348, 1836, 2840, 3959, 5349, 6413, 7525, 8214, 9182, 0676, 1356, 1837, 3041, 4071, 5360, 6594, 7555, 8226, 9533, 0775, 1386, 2017, 3088, 4080, 5383, 6612, 7575, 8288, 9544, 0825, 1411, 2086, 3107, 4280, 6060, 7023, 7604, 8361, 9567, 0841, 1556, 2205, 3124, 4289, 6090, 7034, 7612, 8515, 9651, 0859, 1647, 2274, 3153, 4616, 6134, 7164, 7830, 8579, 9723, 1130, 1684, 2473, 3165, 4677, 6139, 7171, 8093, 8620, 9955


Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.



City-wise Job Opening
Jobs in Guwahati Northeast Jobs
Jobs in Kokrajhar Assam Career
Jobs in Silchar Jobs in Assam
Jobs in Jorhat Jobs in Manipur
Jobs in Shillong Jobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in Imphal Jobs in Tripura
Jobs in Bongaigaon Jobs in Agartala
Jobs in Golaghat Jobs in Kohima
Jobs in Dibrugarh Jobs in Tezpur

Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result - 07 April @ 8:00 PM

Dear evening, Nagaland state lottery morning result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

xxx xxxxx


Lottery Prizes

PrizeMoney

Lottery Numbers

Consolation-prize

Rs 1,000/-


all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize

Rs 9000/-


3rd Prize

Rs 500/-


4th Prize

Rs 250/-


5th Prize

Rs 120/-


Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.


Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember

The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

  • Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)
  • Copy of the claim forms available online
  • A government-recognised photo ID and
  • A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule

The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below -

Days

Draw Names

First Prize money

Monday

Dear Flamingo

₹ 26 Lakh

Tuesday

Dear Parrot

₹ 26.01 Lakh

Wednesday

Dear Eagle

₹ 26.02 Lakh

Thursday

Dear Falcon

₹ 26.03 Lakh

Friday

Dear Vulture

₹ 26 .04 Lakh

Saturday

Dear Ostrich

₹ 26.05 Lakh

Sunday Dear Hawk

₹ 26.06 Lakh

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ: Is Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes. Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.

FAQ: How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Nagaland State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who Operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Nagaland state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Nagaland lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play nagaland state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.


Also Read: Shillong, Jowai Teer Results Today - 07 April'21 - Juwai Teer (Meghalaya) Hit Number Live Update

Also Read: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 07 April'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Teer Common Number Live Update

Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Sambad Lottery 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X