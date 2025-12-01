Nagaland Statehood Day: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the statehood day of Nagaland, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the state.
They acknowledged the Nagaland’s cultural heritage and progress in sustainable development. Nagaland was given a state recognition December 1, 1963.
The state is hailed “for its diverse traditions and natural beauty. Senior leaders acknowledged the contributions of Nagaland in various fields, encouraging further progress and prosperity for the state.”
President Droupadi Murmu said, "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development."
PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead.”
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extended warm greetings to the people of the state, paying tribute to the resilience and aspirations of the Naga people.
Murmu’s statement underscored the praises the state’s ongoing efforts towards growth while preserving its unique heritage have received.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Warm greetings to my brothers & sisters in Nagaland on the state's Foundation Day!"
Nagaland has been flooded with messages from leaders from both within India and abroad and it just goes to show the kind of importance the state holds in people’s psyche.