Nagaland Statehood Day: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings

PM Modi wrote, “Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead.”

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extended warm greetings to the people of the state, paying tribute to the resilience and aspirations of the Naga people.