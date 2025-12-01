Nagaland Hosts First-Ever Roundtable with Country Partners as Prelude to Hornbill Festival

Kohima: In an attempt to strengthen its global outreach, Nagaland achieved another milestone in its diplomatic and economic fields. The Inaugural Roundtable and Networking Dinner with Country Partners on 30 November 2025 at Hotel Vivor, Kohima, marks a significant step.
This event was being organised by the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and was aimed at ensuring meaningful policy dialogue in the week preceding one of Nagaland's most important cultural events, the Hornbill Festival.
The gathering brought together international envoys, senior government officials, and key industry stakeholders, reaffirming Nagaland's commitment to widening its global circle. The roundtable came after the Chief Minister announced Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom as Country Partners for Hornbill Festival 2025, while Arunachal Pradesh has been declared the State Partner. This collaborative approach will go a long way in building both international goodwill and regional unity within Northeast India.
Ambassadors from France, Ireland, and Switzerland attended, besides the High Commissioner of Malta, which shows the growing interest of foreign nations in exploring economic, cultural, and strategic partnerships with Nagaland. Their presence testified to the rising profile of the state as an emerging hub for global engagement.
The discussions at the roundtable were oriented towards identifying specific opportunities for collaboration across tourism, trade, investment, technology, and creative industries. Stakeholders explored partnership models, joint ventures, and investment pipelines that could be further advanced during the Hornbill Festival through focused roundtables and business-to-business sessions.
Country Partners showed prospects for cooperation in the field of education, sports, culture, health, digital innovation, agriculture, food processing, and infrastructure. The event thus reiterated the vision of Nagaland to use cultural platforms for economic development and strengthening international relations toward long-term partnerships linking heritage with modern growth opportunities.