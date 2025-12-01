Nagaland Hosts First-Ever Roundtable with Country Partners as Prelude to Hornbill Festival

Kohima: In an attempt to strengthen its global outreach, Nagaland achieved another milestone in its diplomatic and economic fields. The Inaugural Roundtable and Networking Dinner with Country Partners on 30 November 2025 at Hotel Vivor, Kohima, marks a significant step.

This event was being organised by the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and was aimed at ensuring meaningful policy dialogue in the week preceding one of Nagaland's most important cultural events, the Hornbill Festival.

The gathering brought together international envoys, senior government officials, and key industry stakeholders, reaffirming Nagaland's commitment to widening its global circle. The roundtable came after the Chief Minister announced Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom as Country Partners for Hornbill Festival 2025, while Arunachal Pradesh has been declared the State Partner. This collaborative approach will go a long way in building both international goodwill and regional unity within Northeast India.