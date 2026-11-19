Kohima: Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video previewing traditional tribal dishes and rice beer ahead of the annual Hornbill Festival starting December 1 at Kisama Heritage Village.

Nagaland Minister of Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along shared a promotional video on Thursday, offering prospective visitors a detailed preview of the traditional cuisine and indigenous beverages set to be served at the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

The flagship ten-day cultural showcase, organized annually by the Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, is scheduled to commence on December 1 and run through December 10, 2026, at the Kisama Heritage Village near state capital Kohima.

The video clip posted by the minister highlights an extensive variety of authentic Naga culinary preparations. Among the featured items are traditional meat dishes, seasonal vegetable platters, assorted tribal stews, and locally brewed rice beer.

Accompanying the footage of the abundant food spreads, Along added a humorous, tongue-in-cheek caption aimed at drawing the attention of tourists and food enthusiasts planning winter travel to the Northeast.

"You won’t find anything to eat at the Hornbill Festival, so don’t complain later," Along wrote in his post on X, playfully contrasting the sarcastic warning with visuals of the diverse dishes available across the venue.

Hornbill Festival 2026: At a Glance

Event Dates: December 1 to December 10, 2026 (10 days)

Venue: Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima, Nagaland

Key Authority: Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland

Organizer: Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland

Culinary Highlights: Traditional meat preparations, vegetable platters, varied tribal stews, and indigenous rice beer

Often referred to as the "Festival of Festivals," the annual gathering brings together all major tribes of Nagaland on a single platform to celebrate the state's indigenous heritage, folk dances, handicrafts, and gastronomy.

During the ten-day celebration, visitors to Kisama Heritage Village can explore traditional morungs (tribal huts) constructed by each tribe, where authentic, region-specific recipes and traditional drinks are prepared and served fresh throughout the day.

With the December 1 opening date approaching, the state tourism department has intensified its promotional outreach to attract both domestic travelers from across India and international tourists to the state.