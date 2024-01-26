Nagaland: Tragic Blast Claims Lives in Illegal Coal Mine; Six Miners Dead, Four Injured

DIMAPUR: In a devastating incident that unfolded on Thursday in Nagaland's Ruchan village, six coal miners lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in a blast at an illegal coal mine located near the border with Assam, under Wokha district. The tragedy occurred around 1:30 p.m., with villagers being informed of the incident by 3:00 p.m.

The ill-fated incident is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit, leading to a fatal blast at the mine site while drilling operations were underway. The victims were reportedly caught off guard, and the intensity of the explosion resulted in six fatalities. The injured individuals have been swiftly transported to a private hospital in Dimapur for urgent medical attention.

The illegal coal mine, operating in defiance of safety regulations, has raised concerns about the precarious working conditions faced by miners in such unauthorized setups. The lack of oversight and adherence to safety protocols in these unregulated mines poses significant risks to the lives of workers.

Local authorities are now grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy, launching investigations into the circumstances surrounding the blast and the mine's unauthorized operations. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with illegal mining activities, urging authorities to enhance vigilance and enforcement to prevent further loss of life.

The community in Ruchan village is in shock and mourning, grappling with the loss of loved ones and the implications of the devastating incident. Calls for stringent action against those responsible for operating the illegal mine are resonating within the affected community and beyond.

This tragedy underscores the need for a comprehensive review of safety measures and regulatory frameworks governing mining activities in the region. Authorities must take decisive action to curb the prevalence of illegal mines, ensuring the safety and well-being of workers involved in such hazardous occupations.