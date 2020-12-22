Nagaland: Two new RCC bridges inaugurated in Dimapur





Dimapur: The people of Dimapur, Nagaland got two new RCC bridges as the Christmas gifts for this year. Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, who is also the minister in charge of PWD (roads and bridges), inaugurated these two new bridges, one over the Dhansiri river at Kuda village and the other over Chathe river at Diphupar 'A'.

During the RCC bridge inauguration, various ministers, advisers, government officials and the public were present.

A total of four people, which also includes a minor died when the bridge over Chathe river collapsed in July 2017. The bridge over Dhansiri river became almost unmotorable.

River Chathe connects Niuland and Kuhuboto sub-division of Dimapur district with Dimapur town. On the other hand, the Dhansiri river bridge serves as one of the main bridges of Dimapur town.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways funded the bridge over Chathe river. It was constructed at a cost of over Rs 34 crore. The old steel girder bridge was dismantled. The bridge over Dhansiri river was built at a cost of over Rs 35 crore. However, this 120-metre bridge was constructed by a local construction company, called the M/s Naagaami Infratech Private Ltd.

The old bridge over the Dhansiri river was constructed by the British. However, there is no official record on when it was constructed.

Deputy CM Patton thanked the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for sanctioning additional funds so that that new bridges are functional before this Christmas.

Along with the CM, Patton also expressed his gratitude to the legislators of Dimapur district, landowners and contractor Rokolhou Angami for their constant support and help, and also for allowing the government to inaugurate the bridges for the betterment of the people.

He also appreciated the other people who were giving their full support for the completion of the two bridges.

He has further reminded the PWD department to keep signboards with the names of the contractor, along with all the bridges and roads constructed by them.





