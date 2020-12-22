Facilitation Centres: New rules for visitors to enter Meghalaya

Shillong: Meghalaya opened its doors for tourists from December 21. The visitors are mandatorily asked to register themselves at the facilitation centre or infiltration checkpoint, which is at Umling in Ri-Bhoi district and at Umroi airport.



These facilitation centres will be under direction, control and supervision of the District Task Force, Ri-Bhoi District. Many pressure groups have earlier demanded for the opening up of these centres. It will further help in checking the influx of illegal immigrants.

Prestone Tynsong, the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya inaugurated these centres. Various cabinet ministers and dignitaries were present. Tynsong said that no visitor will face any hassle while entering into the State once they register before their visit or prefer to register at the facilitation centre.

The Meghalaya State Legislative Assembly has also passed a resolution urging the central government for ILP implementation.

The visitors have to pre-register online or register at the Umling FC with the documents before entering the state. The pre-registered visitors will be screened with an "e-device" and would further proceed with the journey into the State. In the case of the ones who would register at the Umling FC, they will have to produce their documents at one of the many counters established. A few valid documents for identification are Voters card, Driving Licenses and other similar documents. Speaking about the new facilitation centres, Tynsong called it a "red-letter day" for the State. He said this is a "humble beginning."

He further said that the government will make sure that the system is fast in the facilitation centres.

Another FC has been set up at the Umroi Airport as the direct flight from Shillong-New Delhi-Shillong have started from Monday. The next FC will be set up at Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills district, Tynsong added.





