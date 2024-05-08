Nagaland: Two Women Arrested in Nagaland for Possession of 79 Red Collared Doves

KOHIMA: Two women hailing from Assam found themselves entangled in legal complications. They were apprehended in Nagaland's Dimapur district. The pair was charged with possessing considerable quantities of Red Collared Doves. This event unfolded during a routine check. This inspection took place at Lengrijan Tuesday Bazar.

Wildlife Crime Control Unit took the lead on this operation. The unit is part of Wildlife Division Dimapur. Two women Rohila Ronghangpi, 42 and Meena Enghipi at 50 were detained. Both were natives of Monsing Teron Village in Dillai, Assam they were found with 35 and 44 Red Collared Doves respectively.

Wildlife Division Dimapur took swift action. The unit stayed true to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The parties involved were taken into custody. Legal proceedings will be initiated promptly. The incident is glaring evidence of strict wildlife regulations.

These regulations wage war on wildlife trafficking. They also serve to shield endangered species. Above all, they aim to uphold ecological equilibrium.

After an incident occurred the Dimapur Wildlife Division released an earnest advisory. They issue a plea to the public. It is a plea to halt unethical trade involving wild animals, birds bushmeat, or wildlife objects. Additionally it dissuades the creation of social media posts. These include posts that glorify the hunting of wild animals and birds.

The Wildlife Division's perspective underscores conservation's importance. Simultaneously, it emphasizes our shared obligation to protect biodiversity. We are the stewards of nature's bounty. For this reason upholding ethical behavior in communities is paramount.

We must assist in maintaining wildlife habitats. Another responsibility is to help conserve the species. The recent incident is a poignant reminder of the ongoing fight against wildlife crime. This event heavily sharpens the perspective on the role of law enforcement agencies. Public understanding is equally vital in this battle.

These organizations work tirelessly to curb unlawful activities. Through constant and dedicated efforts, we can reshape our reality. This reshaping targets a future wherein our wildlife inheritance flourishes peacefully.