Nagaland: UNC Spearheads Condemnation of Assault on Naga Youths

KOHIMA: The United Naga Council (UNC) condemned what it termed an "unwarranted act" of looting and both physical and mental assault on V Hrangao Blesson from Kodom Khullen and Dalou from Liyai Khullen, who are Poumai Naga, on October 31, 2024, in the Lamshang area of Imphal while returning to Senapati allegedly by members of the Arambai Tengol (AT).

The UNC condemned it as "such a barbaric act" and put questions on its motives.

The apex Naga organization in Manipur, in a statement made to the Newmai News Network, observed that on May 3, 2023, seventeen months later, violence erupted during which all ethnic communities in Manipur, including the Nagas as third parties, suffered extensively in various walks of life.

Although the Naga people still looking for a settlement to the protracted conflict, the UNC said both sides have placed them through much provocation and harassment in all its forms.

The Naga body stated that it takes the "provocative action" very seriously and urges the state authorities to immediately identify and arrest those who are responsible for the crime and ensure justice is served for the victims as the law demands.

The UNC has appealed to civil society organizations to take the issue seriously and take proactive steps to prevent such incidents.

Further, the UNC also emphasized that there is an urgent need to put an end to the unjust checks, frisking, detentions, and illegal taxation and extortion happening along National and inter-district highways, which are adversely affecting Naga people and other communities of Manipur.

The Naga Peoples' Union, Imphal, and Federation of Haomee had condemned the attack on V Hrangao Blesson and Dalou at Lamsang on October 31. Reportedly, the assailants attacked and snatched money from them.

Such an unacceptable act of violence, intimidation, extortion, and violation of human rights the citizens of Manipur especially the Nagas reject the NPUI. The NPUI added that the basic liberties, rule of law, and serious breaches of human rights have taken place in regard toregarding this incident.

The FoH also condemned the assault and robbery, reasoning that such acts were acts undermining the struggle for "Know Your Identity" that unites all the indigenous people of the same Yek-Salai heritage. They issued a press statement calling for the authorities to arrest the perpetrators and find out why they carried out the assault and robbery.

It stood in solidarity with the victims and their families and reiterated calls for vigilance to prevent further incidents of assault, robbery, intimidation, and extortion amid escalating violence.