Nagaland: Unidentified Miscreants Kill NSCN-IM Deputy Leader in Mon District

KOHIMA: In a sensational turn of events, the deputy leader of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN_IM), Khampei Konyak, was allegedly killed by some unidentified miscreants in Mon district of Nagaland on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deputy leader of NSCN-IM was at his residence when six unidentified individuals entered the premises and shot at him. He passed away on the way to the hospital.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by Tizit police.