Nagaland: Unidentified Miscreants Kill NSCN-IM Deputy Leader in Mon District

KOHIMA: In a sensational turn of events, the deputy leader of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN_IM), Khampei Konyak, was allegedly killed by some unidentified miscreants in Mon district of Nagaland on Wednesday.
According to reports, the deputy leader of NSCN-IM was at his residence when six unidentified individuals entered the premises and shot at him. He passed away on the way to the hospital.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated by Tizit police.
In October 2023, former central executive member and chairman of the Konyak region for NSCN-K, Khampei Opeiham, switched his allegiance to NSCN-IM.
He was joined by other cadres, including CCM Lempha Wangsu, Leacy Aleam Wangnao, Leacy Langngam Wangsu, Capt. Nokngam Wangsu, 2nd Lieut. Aton Wangsu, Sgt. Maj. Apan Wangsa, Sgt. Phowang Konyak Wangsa, Corporal Wankap Wangsa, Corporal Aman Wangsa, and Corporal Nahpan.
Earlier in 2019, deputy of self-styled Major General Absolom Tangkhul of NSCN-IM, Anok Wangsa was arrested in connection with the killing of Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh.
Unidentified militants ambushed the convoy of MLA Aboh, his 20-year-old son, and nine others, killing them on the spot. The attack occurred on the Khonsa-Deomali Road while they were returning home from Assam. Two of Aboh's personal security officers (PSOs) were also injured in the assault.
The massacre occurred following the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections on April 11. Aboh, who ran as an NPP candidate, emerged victorious in the elections, the results of which were announced on May 23. The BJP secured 41 out of 60 seats, while the NPP placed third in five seats.
In 2010, a self-proclaimed "major" of NSCN (IM) was killed, and five others were apprehended during an encounter with security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland. The clash occurred between NSCN (IM) and a combined team of Assam Rifles and Territorial Army near the Tizet post at Punjma colony.
ALSO WATCH: