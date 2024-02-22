Tripura: Assam Rifles DIG Calls on Guv Reddy Over Security Efforts

AGARTALA: The Deputy Inspector General of the Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles met with Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday over security efforts.
During their meeting, Brigadier Manish Rana gave a detailed briefing to the Governor, emphasizing the important role of the Agartala Sector in serving the people of Tripura, as well as the significant contributions of Assam Rifles to other states in the North East region.
Moreover, Brigadier Rana updated the Governor on the sector's initiatives to maintain internal security in Manipur and the proactive measures taken to assist the local population. The meeting underscored Assam Rifles' ongoing support to the people of Tripura.
Separately, on Monday, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), in cooperation with the Excise and Narcotics Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, recovered five soap cases (60 g) of heroin, worth Rs 42,00,000, in the General Area Zotlang YMA roadside near a playground in Aizawl. This operation led to the apprehension of one individual.
Earlier that day, Assam Rifles recovered explosives and war-like stores from Tuisih village in Mizoram's Siaha district.
Additionally, in a collaborative effort with officials of the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai district in Mizoram, Assam Rifles confiscated a shipment of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 22,78,400 during a search operation in the general area of Zokhawthar.
Earlier in January, a joint state-level anti-narcotics operational meeting was organized in the Agartala sector of Assam Rifles.
The gathering served as a crucial platform for inter-agency coordination, focusing on formulating effective strategies for operations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Tripura is increasingly becoming a significant region for ganja production, with law enforcement agencies seizing a substantial quantity of the substance in the state. The meeting convened representatives from various sectors, including the customs department, law enforcement agencies, local government bodies, internal agencies, and the State Police.
