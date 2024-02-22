Tripura: Assam Rifles DIG Calls on Guv Reddy Over Security Efforts

AGARTALA: The Deputy Inspector General of the Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles met with Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday over security efforts.

During their meeting, Brigadier Manish Rana gave a detailed briefing to the Governor, emphasizing the important role of the Agartala Sector in serving the people of Tripura, as well as the significant contributions of Assam Rifles to other states in the North East region.

Moreover, Brigadier Rana updated the Governor on the sector's initiatives to maintain internal security in Manipur and the proactive measures taken to assist the local population. The meeting underscored Assam Rifles' ongoing support to the people of Tripura.