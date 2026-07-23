Nagaland University signs MoUs with Japanese farms for student internships

KOHIMA: Nagaland University signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Kumugai Farm Co. Ltd. of Tokushima Prefecture and Hagumi Farm Co. Ltd. of Kochi Prefecture, Japan, to offer one-year internship programmes for students in advanced Japanese farming practices.

The MoUs were exchanged during the Nagaland–Japan Connect Memorandum of Understanding Signing and Exchange Ceremony at the School of Agricultural Sciences, Medziphema Campus, in the presence of university officials, representatives of the Nagaland Government and delegates from Japan.

The partnership will place students of the Department of Vocational Studies and Skill Development on 12-month internships in Japan, providing practical training in modern agriculture while exposing them to Japanese work culture, technology and professional standards. The internships will form part of the university’s curriculum, with academic credits awarded under university regulations.

Speakers from Nagaland University, the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the Japanese partner organisations said the collaboration would strengthen agricultural education, promote skill development, technology transfer, research cooperation and long-term India-Japan ties while creating global career opportunities for students, a press release said.

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