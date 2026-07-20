8 killed, 12 injured as heavy rains trigger multiple landslides in Nagaland’s Mon district

MON: At least eight people died, and twelve others were injured following massive landslide incidents that occurred in multiple locations in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday.

Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon District, told ANI over the phone that so far, four bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris.

“Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon District. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. Search and rescue operations involve teams from the SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF, and local volunteers. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations,” Wennyei Konyak said.

He further said that several houses were damaged in the landslide incidents.

Meanwhile, BJP Nagaland State President Benjamin Yepthomi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslides that claimed lives in the Mon district and the landslide that severely affected the Tuli area under the Mokokchung district, causing immense suffering to many families.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslides which have claimed precious lives in Mon District and by the landslide that has severely affected the Tuli area under Mokokchung District, causing immense suffering to many families,” Yepthomi said in a statement.

Extending his condolences, he said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I pray that Almighty God grants them strength, comfort and courage to endure this irreparable loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured and express my deepest solidarity with all those affected by the devastating disaster.”

He also lauded the efforts of personnel engaged in relief operations, saying, “I sincerely commend and appreciate the tireless efforts of the rescue teams, district administration, security personnel, medical professionals, volunteers and all those engaged in relief and rescue operations. Their constant commitment and selfless service during this time of crisis are truly commendable.”

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may all those affected find strength, resilience, and hope as they recover from this tragic calamity. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families and everyone impacted during this difficult time,” he added. (ANI)

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