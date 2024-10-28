Tripura Man Dies In Ambulance Due To Lack Of Oxygen Support; Sparks Anger

AGARTALA: A middle-aged man lost his life on the way from one hospital to another hospital on Sunday in Agartala over the absence of minimum medical support in IGM Hospital. His death has raised anger among relatives.

Sources report that Shanti Saha, a 54-year-old resident of the East Pratapgarh area of Agartala, had been experiencing breathing difficulties since Sunday morning due to ailments related to piles. Immediately, his family, including his son, brought him to the emergency unit of IGM Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

According to information, the state's main referral hospital was short-staffed, and due to the absence of a surgeon, the on-duty medicos recommended the family members of Shanti Saha to transfer him to GB Hospital.