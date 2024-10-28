Tripura Man Dies In Ambulance Due To Lack Of Oxygen Support; Sparks Anger

AGARTALA: A middle-aged man lost his life on the way from one hospital to another hospital on Sunday in Agartala over the absence of minimum medical support in IGM Hospital. His death has raised anger among relatives.
Sources report that Shanti Saha, a 54-year-old resident of the East Pratapgarh area of Agartala, had been experiencing breathing difficulties since Sunday morning due to ailments related to piles. Immediately, his family, including his son, brought him to the emergency unit of IGM Hospital on Sunday afternoon.
According to information, the state's main referral hospital was short-staffed, and due to the absence of a surgeon, the on-duty medicos recommended the family members of Shanti Saha to transfer him to GB Hospital.
Additionally, the authorities of IGM arranged for an ambulance to transport the patient to GB Hospital without providing him with basic treatment or oxygen support.
Family members hurriedly boarded the ailing man inside the ambulance, which, according to sources, did not have any medicos to support the patient or an oxygen cylinder.
On arrival at the emergency unit of GB Hospital, the visiting doctors declared Shanti Saha dead after the primary check-up.
The son and brother of the deceased man stated that “they brought Shanti Saha to IGM Hospital only with breathing problems, and despite repeated appeals, the on-duty medicos did not provide any oxygen support or any basic treatment; rather, they referred him to GB Hospital with an ambulance, which does not have any basic life support system.”
The family of the victim urged the Health Minister of the state to ensure basic treatment of ailing persons; otherwise, like Shanti Saha, many people will die without any treatment.
