Nagaland varsity develops high-yield ginger variety ‘SAS-KEVU’

KOHIMA: A research team from Nagaland University, the only Central university in the state, has developed a high-yield ginger variety named ‘SAS-KEVU’, aimed at significantly increasing farmer incomes and enhancing India’s ginger value chain, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said the newly developed ginger variety consistently delivers superior yield, better dry-matter recovery and enhanced culinary quality, positioning it as a high-value crop for farmers, the fresh produce market, and the spice-processing industry.

Taken up under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Spices, located in Nagaland University, SAS-KEVU emerged after nearly a decade of scientific evaluation and extensive multi-location testing across seven AICRP centres in India.

The research was led by Prof. C. S. Maiti and Dr Graceli I. Yepthomi from the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University. The SAS-KEVU was formally notified by the sub-committee on Crop Standards, Notification and Release of Varieties (Horticultural Crops), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, on September 2.

With a yield potential of 17.21 tonnes per hectare, SAS-KEVU outperformed the national check variety by more than nine per cent in national demonstrations. Its dry recovery rate of 21.95 per cent offers a strong advantage for processors looking for higher output during drying.

The rhizomes exhibit a soft texture, bold size and lemon-yellow flesh with significantly lower fibre, enhancing both consumer appeal and suitability for pickles, beverages, culinary use and value-added products.

Congratulating the Research Team, Prof. Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, said: “Nagaland University is proud to announce the development and National notification of a new high-yield ginger variety - ‘SAS-KEVU.’ This landmark achievement is the result of nine years of rigorous, coordinated national trials carried out by our dedicated team of scientists in collaboration with partner institutions.”

He said that the ‘SAS-KEVU’ has been specifically developed to deliver higher yields, improved quality, and greater resilience, offering farmers a reliable variety that can substantially enhance their incomes. (IANS)

