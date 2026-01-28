Nagaland varsity researchers discover new plant species

KOHIMA: Researchers from Nagaland University have discovered a new plant species, Hoya nagaensis, in the high-altitude forests of Nagaland, highlighting the region's rich biodiversity and the importance of community-led forest conservation. The species was identified during botanical explorations of Nagaland's under-explored forests, which cover over 52% of the state's 16,579 sq km area. Despite the vast forest cover, much of Nagaland's flora remains scientifically undocumented, hindering effective conservation planning.

The research team, led by Dr. Gyati Yam, Assistant Professor at the Department of Forestry, included researchers Vieneite-o Koza and Joynath Pegu. Their work, funded by Nagaland University under the Start-Up Project for Young Faculty (SUPYF), aimed to address this knowledge gap and improve understanding of the region's plant diversity. The findings were published in an international journal focusing on plant and fungal taxonomy.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik praised the discovery, stating it underscores Northeast India's exceptional biodiversity and highlights the vital role of community-protected forests in preserving rare and endemic plant species. Dr. Yam emphasized the study's focus on high-altitude forests, discovering new species, and understanding the role of community-reserved forests in ecosystem protection.

The newly identified Hoya nagaensis was found in the Kavünhou Community Reserved Forest in Phek district and is considered Critically Endangered due to its restricted distribution and threats like shifting cultivation. The discovery showcases the effectiveness of traditional forest stewardship by local Naga communities in conserving biodiversity.

The plant's distinctive leaf and floral characteristics differentiate it from other Hoya species. The research also offers valuable baseline data for future ecological studies, focusing on the plant's ecology, pollination biology, and conservation threats. Researchers plan to monitor the species, explore nearby forests for more undocumented plants, and study its potential for ornamental use. This discovery enhances India's botanical records and contributes to global plant science and conservation efforts. (IANS)

