Nagaland varsity study explores tea blossoms’ potential for wellness products, rural growth

KOHIMA: A Nagaland University-led multi-institute research has unveiled the hidden health potential of tea blossoms that are often discarded as agricultural byproducts, officials said on Monday.

According to a varsity official, the study shows that these delicate flowers are abundant in potent bioactive compounds, positioning them as a natural source for health supplements and functional beverages.

While tea leaves dominate global research and consumption, blossoms remain largely overlooked, he said.

This study is the first systematic effort in Assam, one of the world’s largest tea-producing regions, to analyse the biochemical richness of tea blossoms from seven premium cultivars, rather than the traditional focus on the leaves.

Nutraceutical companies could harness tea blossom extracts to create natural energy boosters, relaxation aids, and skin-health products.

Beyond consumer health, the research offers economic opportunities for smallholder tea farmers by opening new revenue streams through blossom collection and processing.

As per the study, this approach also advances environmental sustainability, as utilising blossoms reduces agricultural waste and contributes to a circular bio-economy.

With global demand rising for plant-based, eco-friendly health products, India has the chance to position itself as a leader in functional foods and supplements derived from tea blossoms, it said.

Dr Sagarika Das, researcher from the Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at Dibrugarh University, fronted this groundbreaking research, collaborating with renowned tea biochemist Monoranjan Goswami from Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Jorhat, Assam, and Prof Tanmoy Karak from the Department of Soil Science at the School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.

This transformative study also garnered contributions from prestigious institutions, including the University of California, the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute in New Delhi, and the Departments of Horticulture and Soil and Water Conservation from Nagaland University and the Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, showcasing an extraordinary alliance in the pursuit of scientific excellence.

The findings were published in a reputed peer-reviewed journal.

The research team plans to advance into clinical trials, explore synergies with other nutraceuticals, and scale up for industrial applications across the food, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors.

Elaborating on this research, Dr Das said that the tea blossoms are known to be abundant in health-enhancing compounds, featuring notably higher concentrations of polyphenols, catechins, terpenoids, and L-theanine, while also having lower caffeine levels compared to traditional tea leaves.

The presence of L-theanine, particularly in combination with caffeine, is beneficial for promoting mental clarity, relaxation, and stress reduction, she said. (IANS)

