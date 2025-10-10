AASAS to Celebrate 25th Alumni Meet on October 20

KOHIMA: The Alumni Association of the School of Agricultural Sciences & Rural Development (AASAS), Nagaland University, is set to celebrate its 25th Alumni Meet, commemorating the Silver Jubilee of the Association, on October 20 at the Multipurpose Hall of SASRD, Medziphema Campus. The event, themed “Celebrating 25 Years of Memories, Milestones & Togetherness,” will bring together generations of alumni to reflect on shared experiences, strengthen bonds, and honour the legacy of the institution.

Formally established on June 15, 2000, the SASRD Alumni Association, formerly of the College of Agriculture, NEHU, has worked to foster unity among former students, safeguard their rights, and provide a forum for discussion and idea exchange to advance agriculture and allied sectors. The association adopted its emblem, designed by Temjentoshi in 2003, symbolizing excellence, agricultural prosperity, peace, and unity. The emblem was officially unveiled alongside the green flag and a donated monolith during SASRD’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, stated a press release.

