Nagaland: WNYF Commends Dimapur Police for Swift Action in Abduction Case

DIMAPUR: The interim Western Naga Youth Front has hailed the Dimapur Police Commissioner over the arrest of the alleged main culprit behind the ransom and abduction case on 10 October 2024. Such swift action would go a long way towards meting out speedy justice in the circumstances that the community as a whole will be perturbed by in such situations.

As quoted by WNYF, "The timely reaction from the Nagaland Police was also due to the Ceasefire Supervisor Board Chairman. It was a collaborative effort towards security and fairness. The organization appreciated efforts from the police and congratulated them for their dedication to sustaining law and order in the area."

The WNYF also gave recognition to the collective efforts of different tribal youth organizations, business associations, and community members who stood in solidarity at this critical juncture. Their determination and perseverance were instrumental in forcing the authorities to take swift action. The organization underlined that such unity among Naga youth is important for the fight against social evils that threaten the growth and well-being of future generations.

In the aftermath of this, the WNYF urged the authorities to invoke the National Security Act against the arrested person, saying that such a move is necessary in the interest of law to prevent such activities that further deteriorate the safety and security of the community.

Furthermore, the WNYF asked the Ceasefire Monitoring Board to ensure that strict compliance with ground rules for ceasefire be enforced. It said that without vigilant monitoring, the potential breaches that would jeopardize peace in the region will not be discovered. Last but not least, it requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to correct any loophole still present in the regulation of the ceasefire.

The WNYF again reiterated that no camp, mess facility, and office of the Ceasefire Supervisory Board shall be shifted from the existing ones to public places. It said that all the villages which have already issued the No Objection Certificates should withdraw them forthwith and in case the certificates are not withdrawn, it may invite public agitations for the same.

This incident has reminded people to engage more within their community and remain alert all the time. WNYF will unite all Naga youth demand a better world with less crime in society and make sure that justice triumphs every time. Now, moving forward into a prosperous future requires all individuals to stick with their ideologies of solidarity and accountability.