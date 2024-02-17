Nagaland’s Coffee Industry Receives Boost: NEC-Funded Machines Distributed

KOHIMA: The North Eastern Council (NEC)-funded Coffee Roasting Machines were distributed to beneficiaries during a program at the Directorate of Land Resources in Kohima on February 16.

Seven beneficiaries from various state districts received the machines, funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC), during the program.

According to a report by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), G Ikuto Zhimomi, Advisor of Land Resources, Nagaland, presided over the event.