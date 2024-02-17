Nagaland’s Coffee Industry Receives Boost: NEC-Funded Machines Distributed

KOHIMA: The North Eastern Council (NEC)-funded Coffee Roasting Machines were distributed to beneficiaries during a program at the Directorate of Land Resources in Kohima on February 16.
Seven beneficiaries from various state districts received the machines, funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC), during the program.
According to a report by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), G Ikuto Zhimomi, Advisor of Land Resources, Nagaland, presided over the event.
During his speech, Zhimomi emphasized the revival of coffee farming in Nagaland, tracing its roots back to the 1970s. He also praised the initiatives to revitalize the industry, which had experienced a hiatus in the late 1990s but was reinstated by the Department of Land Resources in 2014.
Zhimomi highlighted Nagaland's potential as a prominent coffee producer, noting its favorable natural climate and the crop's longevity spanning centuries.
He further suggested coffee farming as a viable alternative to traditional jhum cultivation, drawing comparisons with major coffee-producing countries like Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Ethiopia.
Recognizing the crucial support provided by the Commissioner Secretary Land Resources to farmers, Zhimomi pledged assistance to areca nut, coffee, and rubber farmers to ensure fair prices and protect them from exploitation by intermediaries.
He also highlighted Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's dedication to farmers' welfare and envisioned a bright future for them.
Moreover, Albert Ngullie, the director of the land resources department, discussed the advancements in coffee farming within the state. He appreciated the Coffee Board of India and NEC for their collaborative efforts in aiding Nagaland’s coffee farmers.
Earlier in October last year, The Nagaland government embarked on an ambitious plan to cultivate coffee on 50,000 hectares of land by 2030, in a bid to export coffee to European and Middle Eastern countries.
As part of the post-Covid economic recovery plan, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has provided financial aid to distribute 360 coffee pulping machines across the state. Additionally, NABARD supports farmers in cultivating organic coffee. Nagaland Coffee Private Limited, the exclusive coffee exporter in the northeastern state, signed an MoU with the Nagaland government to distribute and export coffee.
