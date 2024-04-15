Nagaland's ENPO and Tribal Bodies Ensure Protection for Non-Voters in LS Polls

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) and ethnical groups in eastern Nagaland have praised and supported all officers and citizens for cooperating with the ongoing Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency, declared on March 2, 2024.
Also, the ENPO, ethnical groups, ENWO, and ENSF have promised to cover tagged officers and government workers who may face consequences for following the Eastern Nagaland Public’s decision to hesitate from advancing freely.
Meanwhile, the ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam has made it clear that the people of Eastern Nagaland are not ‘boycotting’ the election but are ‘abstaining’ from participating in the electoral process.
Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party (BLP) leader, Y Patton, restated the government’s dedication to conducting elections throughout the state, including in Eastern Nagaland, despite resistance.
Patton made this statement in response to enterprises raised by the media about possible incidents due to strong opposition to sharing in the election, particularly in Eastern Nagaland.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting with BJP lawmakers and party workers at state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi’s hearthstone, Patton stressed the government’s uninterrupted sweats to convert the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation( ENPO) to share in the forthcoming election.
He rejected ENPO’s criticism of the state government, saying they have not sought enough consultation with the authorities.
Patton also dismissed accusations by the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), rejecting their claims about the BJP-NDPP coalition’s position on safeguarding Naga identity and beliefs.
Earlier, the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio stressed again that the state’s commitment to conduct the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election did not waver despite the decision of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization to boycott participation.
The chief minister highlighted the importance of unity and collеctivе action in choosing thе right rеprеsеntativе for thе Nagas.
