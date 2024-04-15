Nagaland's ENPO and Tribal Bodies Ensure Protection for Non-Voters in LS Polls

KOHIMA: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) and ethnical groups in eastern Nagaland have praised and supported all officers and citizens for cooperating with the ongoing Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency, declared on March 2, 2024.

Also, the ENPO, ethnical groups, ENWO, and ENSF have promised to cover tagged officers and government workers who may face consequences for following the Eastern Nagaland Public’s decision to hesitate from advancing freely.

Meanwhile, the ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam has made it clear that the people of Eastern Nagaland are not ‘boycotting’ the election but are ‘abstaining’ from participating in the electoral process.