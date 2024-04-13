Assam LS Election: CM Sarma Foresees BJP Facing Tough Competition in 3 Seats

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam will mainly focus on the Nagaon, Karimganj, and Dhubri constituencies.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “In the first phase, there are five Lok Sabha constituencies, and there isn't much to contest. The main competition in this election will be in the Nagaon, Karimganj, and Dhubri constituencies, while the other constituencies will not have much competition.”

CM Sarma also criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, saying that Gogoi has no connection with Jorhat, as he contested from Kaliabor. He added that even after this election, Gogoi will have no connection with Jorhat.