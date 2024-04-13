Assam LS Election: CM Sarma Foresees BJP Facing Tough Competition in 3 Seats

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam will mainly focus on the Nagaon, Karimganj, and Dhubri constituencies.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “In the first phase, there are five Lok Sabha constituencies, and there isn't much to contest. The main competition in this election will be in the Nagaon, Karimganj, and Dhubri constituencies, while the other constituencies will not have much competition.”
CM Sarma also criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, saying that Gogoi has no connection with Jorhat, as he contested from Kaliabor. He added that even after this election, Gogoi will have no connection with Jorhat.
“As an MP, if he wanted, he could have spoken a lot about Jorhat's issues in Parliament... but he didn't say a single word... whenever there was rhino poaching, he always supported Rakibul Hussain... Have you ever heard MP Gaurav Gogoi speak against Rakibul Hussain on rhino poaching incidents?” the Chief Minister questioned.
CM Sarma also said that the people who are campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat are all from either Nagaon or Kaliabor.
Meanwhile, cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “In Upper Assam, we can say that we have already secured victory in the five seats without any competition, with around 3 to 6 lakh vote margins.”
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended a ‘BijoySankalpa Samabesh’ and election campaign in the Patsaku High School Playground near Demow under Mahmara Constituency on Wednesday for Topon Kumar Gogoi, BJP candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency.
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his tributesat the Statue of Lachit Barphukan in front of the Patsaku High School Playground and then erected the Laikhutafor the Patsaku Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan.
State Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan who is also the Mahmara MLA gave the welcome speech at the event. During the ‘Bijoy Sankalpa Samabesh’ program, several Congress workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Jogen Mohan, Mahmara MLA as well as the State Revenue Minister, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain along with other BJP and AGP leaders.
