NE Shiksha Samvaad in Nagaland charts roadmap for future-ready, outcome-focused education

DIMAPUR: A strong call to move beyond access and focus on meaningful learning outcomes defined discussions at the North East Shiksha Samvaad in Nagaland, where educators, policymakers, and civil society leaders came together to reimagine education for a rapidly changing world.

Held at Tetso College, Chumukidema, the convening, part of the larger Shikshagraha movement, brought together stakeholders from across the ecosystem under the theme "Reimagining Education in the Northeast for a Future-Ready Generation." The focus was on bridging the gap between policy intent and classroom realities in the region.

Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement that aims to strengthen public education by bringing together stakeholders from across society, government, markets, and media to drive systemic change. At the heart of this movement are the Shiksha Samvaads, quarterly convenings held across different regions of the country that create space for dialogue, reflection, and collaboration on the evolving needs of the public education system. These platforms are designed to move beyond discussion, encouraging participants to share on-ground insights, surface challenges, and collectively identify actionable pathways to improve learning outcomes for all children.

Setting the tone, Kevisato Sanyu, Founder of NagaEd and Director at ELEVATE Foundation, underscored the shared responsibility of shaping education. "We are the architects and designers of what education is," he said, framing the day's dialogue around collective ownership and action.

The event opened with a welcome address by Dr. Hewasa L. Khing, Principal of Tetso College, followed by a showcase of the District Empowerment Program (DEP), highlighting early efforts toward system-level transformation in education.

In the keynote address, Dr. Darlando Thamni Khathing, Vice Chancellor of North East Christian University, emphasised the urgency of aligning education with a fast-evolving global landscape. "Our education system must prepare for the changes that are happening, so that our students are future-ready," he said, calling for a shift toward adaptability and responsiveness within the system.

A panel discussion on "From Infrastructure to Learning Impact: What Is Changing on the Ground?" brought together voices from Samagra Shiksha, NECTAR, and the school ecosystem, offering a candid look at progress and persistent gaps, and the need to better align policy with implementation.

The second keynote by Dr. Mary N. Odyuo, Associate Professor at Nagaland University, focused on redefining what success in education looks like.

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