Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 1.2 crore assets in Tripura drug trafficking case

NEW DELHI/AGARTALA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Tripura, on Saturday, provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth nearly Rs 1.20 crore belonging to several accused, including a serving police officer, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The action was taken by the ED in connection with an inter-state drug trafficking and money laundering case involving Debabrata Dey, Dhruba Majumder, Apu Ranjan Das, and others.

According to an official statement, the ED's Agartala Sub-Zonal office attached properties belonging to Anamika Majumder, wife of Dhruba Majumder, and Apu Ranjan Das under the PMLA, 2002.

The agency said that Apu Ranjan Das is a habitual offender, with multiple cases registered against him.

Due to his non-appearance in several cases, non-bailable warrants have been issued by the respective courts. The ED initiated its investigation under the PMLA based on two FIRs registered by Tripura Police in North Tripura and Khowai districts.

One FIR was registered at Panisagar Police Station in North Tripura district following the seizure of 1,352 kg of dry ganja (cannabis), which had been concealed inside the cabin of a vehicle.

Another FIR was lodged at Mungiakami Police Station in Khowai district after authorities seized 14,400 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup containing codeine phosphate in quantities exceeding the commercial limit.

The case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which are scheduled offences under the PMLA. The ED investigation revealed that Debabrata Dey is also a habitual drug trafficker and has been charge-sheeted in two separate NDPS cases.

Dey, along with Dhruba Majumder, a serving police officer in Tripura, and other co-accused, allegedly operated an organised inter-state racket involved in the illegal procurement, transportation, and distribution of ganja and codeine-based narcotic substances across state borders.

The contraband was reportedly concealed in specially designed cavities within commercial vehicles to evade detection.

The accused also used Indian Railways as part of their trafficking network.

According to investigators, the proceeds of crime generated from the illicit trade were deposited in cash across multiple bank accounts held in the names of the accused and their business entities.

Dhruba Majumder allegedly deposited large sums of cash into his bank accounts and used these illicit proceeds of crime to purchase immovable properties in the name of his wife, Anamika Majumder.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway. (IANS)

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