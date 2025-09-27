NFR delivers first-ever cement rake to Nagaland, marks major milestone

DIMAPUR: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of the first-ever rake of cement at Molvom railway station in Nagaland, officials said on Thursday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the rake, consisting of 41 wagons loaded with cement from a private company in Telangana, was successfully unloaded on Wednesday. He said that this marks the first rake movement to Molvom railway station, strengthening rail connectivity and infrastructure in the region. The Molvom Railway Station is a new railway station in the Chümoukedima District of Nagaland. It is part of the Dhansiri (Assam)–Zubza (in Kohima district of Nagaland) line, aiming to be the third major railway station in Nagaland after Dimapur and Shokhüvi.

The CPRO said that the NFR continues its commitment to enhancing freight facilities in the Northeast supporting economic growth and sustainable logistics.

The rake carried 2,624 tonnes of cement over 2,500 km from Mellacheruvu, Telangana to Molvom railway station in Nagaland providing industries with cost effective, eco-friendly transport and contributing to the state’s socio-economic development.

According to Sharma, the 82.50 km Dimapur–Kohima railway line, spanning 2.75 km in Assam and 79.75 km in Nagaland, runs from Dhansiri in Assam to Zubza in Kohima. (IANS)

