NHRC notice to Centre, Nagaland over civilian killings in security ops

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to the Defence Secretary, the Union Home Secretary, and the Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Nagaland, seeking a detailed report in the killings of civilians in an army operation, within six weeks.



The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance on the killing of civilians during the security operation in Nagaland's Mon district late on December 4. The incident had triggered several other incidents of arson, rioting and attack on soldiers and an Assam Rifles camp, resulting in more injuries and deaths, including that of one soldier.

Issuing the notice, the NHRC has also observed that it is incumbent upon the security forces ensuring proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants.

The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured, and the cases registered against the persons and officers responsible for the incident. IANS

Also Read: Nagaland Killings: Hornbill Festival called off

Also watch:



