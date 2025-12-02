Nagaland News

Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings on Occasion of Nagaland Foundation Day

Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's foundation day
Rahul Gandhi
Published on

KOHIMA: Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's foundation day, on Monday.

He said, " Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India's diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage."

Several political leaders across the country extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's formation day. (ANI)

Also Read: Nagaland Statehood Day: PM Modi Praises Glorious Naga Culture

rahul gandhi
Nagaland Foundation Day

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com