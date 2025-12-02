Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings on Occasion of Nagaland Foundation Day

KOHIMA: Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's foundation day, on Monday.

He said, " Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India's diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage."

Several political leaders across the country extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's formation day. (ANI)

