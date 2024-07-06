Rising crimes hit economic growth: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said that increases in crimes affect the economic growth of the state and the economic enterprises also face multiple problems

"Dimapur, the financial capital of the state, borders Assam. And all kinds of people live here which gives place to illegal activities like extortion, illegal taxation and crimes," the Chief Minister said while addressing an official function.

The Chief Minister said that the government is concerned about the security and safety of all the citizens, particularly of the business community.

He said that due to the prevailing situation in Dimapur, policing is a challenge in this important city and its surrounding areas. "The police force needs to be more active and put a check on the crimes in these areas," the Chief Minister said.

He said that if the security situation improves in Dimapur then all other areas of the state would be a safer place.

"Police must upgrade themselves with the latest technology and also must adopt the blue policy against any social elements in urban areas," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, trading and commercial bodies organized a series of agitations in Dimapur to protest against the forcible extortions, illegal taxation and rising crimes.

The Chief Minister claimed that police have actively performed duties with effectiveness in bringing laurel to the state by putting a check on crimes, criminals and smuggling across the state.

In order to strengthen policing in the state, Chief Minister Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, who holds the Home portfolio flagged off 35 Boleros vehicles, 100 bikes and two Mobile Forensic Investigation Vans (MFVs) for Nagaland Police at the Police Complex at Chumoukedima.

The Chief Minister hoped that with new vehicles, the police would be able to track criminals and chase them during anti-criminal operations.

He assured the police that the government would always support and encourage the forces and administration will continue with their job diligently, as they are the backbone of the government.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to support and cooperate with the Police and administration in performing their duties effectively.

"These vehicles symbolize our dedication to respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of the people. They are an essential resource that will enhance our operational capabilities, particularly in areas where mobility is crucial for timely intervention," Deputy Chief Minister Patton said in his address

He said that in urban areas like Dimapur with population density and urban spread present unique challenges, having a well-equipped Police force is not just a necessity but urgency.

He also urged the citizens to continue their partnership with the Police, as their vigilance, cooperation, and timely reporting of suspicious activities play a crucial role in preventing crime and in maintaining peace.

Director General of Police, Rupin Sharma said that some of the vehicles are connected with GPS and the idea of this connection is to make it more effective, safer and more secure for the state. (IANS)

