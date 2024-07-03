Nagaland: NDPP-BJP Alliance in Nagaland Remains Strong, Reaffirms Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

DIMAPUR: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has assured that alliance between Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains robust and unwavering. Rio’s statement comes amid rumors of growing rifts between parties after their joint candidate’s defeat in recent Lok Sabha elections.

In joint statement released on Monday both NDPP and BJP reaffirmed the strength of their partnership within People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) coalition. This statement was signed by NDPP Minister K.G. Kenye It was also signed by BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along. It sought to dispel any misconceptions about alliance's stability. It aimed to emphasize their collective commitment to welfare of Nagaland's citizens.

"The NDPP-BJP PDA coalition is issuing this joint statement. It provides accurate information on alliance and unity of PDA," the statement read. "There has been much misinformation. There has also been speculation on PDA; therefore it is necessary to issue this clarification."

The parties acknowledged their defeat in Lok Sabha elections with humility. And respect for the people’s mandate. They highlighted that the alliance which contested elections with joint PDA candidate accepted results gracefully which is the focus of their governance objectives.

Further addressing Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, statement noted that NDPP and BJP participated with local understandings. Friendly contests in various areas. Despite competitions the coalition assured that their teamwork and dedication to serving the people were unaffected.

"The alliance between NDPP and BJP is as strong as ever. And the PDA Government is functioning smoothly," the statement continued. "The positive spirit of alliance will continue to be upheld even in formation of ULBs across state with inclusive approach. Both parties will work collectively with team spirit and unity."

Expressing gratitude to electorate for their overwhelming support in ULB elections. Statement emphasized coalition's commitment. The focus was on an inclusive and just administration.

"We are more motivated. We are encouraged to make more dedicated efforts towards serving people of Nagaland in an inclusive and just manner. We appeal to all sections to strengthen unity. Oneness as we remain committed to serving every citizen of Nagaland," the statement added.