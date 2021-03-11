'Secretariat employees of Nagaland must attend celebration of 75 years of India's Independence'

KOHIMA: As the nation is set to embark on the celebration of 75 years of Independence, Nagaland has also ramped up its efforts in commemorating the day tomorrow.



The northeastern state will be commemorating the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' tomorrow in a befitting manner. Several programmes have been lined up to mark the event.

The function will be graced by the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio as the Special Guest, to celebrate 75 years of India's Freedom tomorrow 11 AM onwards at Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima.

Meanwhile, in a circular issued by the State Government all the officers and staff of the Nagaland Civil Secretariat and the Directorates located around the vicinity of Nagaland Civil Secretariat complex has been directed to attend the function compulsorily.

A circular by Principal Secretary Home, Abhijit Sinha, requested all Administrative Heads of Department, Heads of Department to make arrangements for ensuring presence of all officials and submit attendance of their respective staff.

All officers and staffs attending the function are directed to be seated by 10:30 AM. They must adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in the form of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at all times.





There will be a March by over 150 volunteers drawn from NSS and NYK which will take place in the morning. The celebration in Kohima will have cultural programmes and song and dance displays on patriotic themes.

As a part of the event, a photo exhibition will also be organized by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In addition to these, schools in Nagaland will be organizing Conference, Seminar, Symposium, Talk, Webinar, and Presentation by students on the topic Events Leading to India's Independence from British rule and Role of various freedom fighters in it. Schools will also conduct essay Competition and Creative Writing Competition on the topic Analysis of India's struggle for independence - different schools of freedom movement from 1857 to 1947.

Commemoration of 75 years of India's Freedom –(Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav) will be launched on 12th March 2021 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat. The celebration of 75 years of India's Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' would commence 75 weeks prior to the Independence Day 2022 on 12th March 2021, and will extend up to the Independence Day 2023.

