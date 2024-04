KOHIMA: The security forces recovered a large cache of weapons in Nagaland on Monday.

The forces have recovered eleven 82 mm mortars, four RCL tubes, ten pistols, 199 radio Sets and satellite phones. The operation code name was ‘Cloudburst.’

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

