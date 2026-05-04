They showed up to cover stories most India ignores: Nagaland Minister Temjen Along on World Press Freedom Day

KOHIMA: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along took to social media on Sunday to extend his wishes on World Press Freedom Day, sharing his thoughts on how journalists have often misspelled his name, yet continue to highlight stories from Nagaland that often go unnoticed by the rest of India.

In a post on X, the Nagaland Minister humorously acknowledged the various misspellings of his name by the media—”Temjin,” “Timjen,” and “Temken”—but added that despite these errors, he continues to “love the press.” He further expressed his gratitude towards the media for consistently covering Nagaland, a region frequently overlooked by the broader national discourse.

“In my career, journalists have called me: ‘Temjin’, ‘Timjen’, ‘Temken’. Once, memorably, ‘the short minister from somewhere in the Northeast’, and yet, I love the press. Because even when they spell my name wrong, they showed up. To Nagaland. To cover a story that most of India ignores,” Along wrote.

He further saluted the journalists who travel to the Northeast and bring the region’s untold stories to the forefront, adding, “On #Worl PressFreedom Day, I salute every journalist who travels to the Northeast, who tells our stories, who puts a face to a region many still cannot locate on a map.” (ANI)

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