Three Arrested for Alleged Assault on Naga Woman and Friends in Delhi Hotel Parking

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault involving a woman from Nagaland and her friends in the Chanakyapuri area on October 4, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. According to police, the alleged incident took place in the parking area of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri.

As per the woman's complaint, she was standing in the parking area when three men arrived in a car, allegedly misbehaved with her and attempted to force her into their vehicle.

When her friends intervened and tried to protect her, the accused allegedly assaulted them as well, according to the complaint. (ANI)

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