ACF Accuses SBI of Discrimination Against Tribal Christians in Banking Software

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has alleged that the State Bank of India's digital banking software was not allowing followers of the faith to select the 'Scheduled Tribe' option while applying for account opening and KYC updates, and they were automatically classified as 'General' upon marking their religion.

It has demanded the public sector bank make requisite technical corrections within 15 days, and warned of agitations if it was not made.

In a formal representation addressed to the SBI regional manager in Itanagar on October 5, the state's apex Christian body claimed that upon marking 'Christian' as religion, the software disables the 'Scheduled Tribe' option and classifies applicants as 'General'

Terming the software behaviour "potentially discriminatory", the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) emphasised that under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, tribal status in Arunachal Pradesh is not contingent on religious affiliation.

"The State Bank of India is not the competent authority to de-list a tribal Christian customer who possesses a valid ST certificate. SBI cannot automatically classify a tribal Christian under the General category solely based on their declared religion," it stated.

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