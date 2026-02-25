UCO Bank organizes MSME, Retail and Agriculture Carnival Camp in Bokakhat

BOKAKHAT: UCO Bank organized a Resource, MSME, Retail, and Agriculture Carnival Camp on February 23, 2026, in Bokakhat City, Golaghat District. Chinmoy Kumar Sahu, Deputy General Manager from the Bank’s Head Office in Kolkata, was present at the event.

The event aimed to provide eligible new and existing customers with loans based on their requirements and eligibility, enabling them to expand their businesses, create employment opportunities in their regions, and contribute to the economic development of society and the nation.

Narendra Pratap Singh, Zonal Manager, formally inaugurated the program with a welcome address. He expressed his gratitude to the chief guest and all the distinguished guests present at the event. Singh emphasized that UCO Bank is fully committed to serving its customers in the Jorhat Zone, stating, “All our customers are an integral part of the UCO family. The relationship between the Bank and its customers is vital for societal and national development.”

To ensure social and economic progress, Singh stressed the importance of supporting every section of society. He shared valuable information on cybersecurity and risk management with the attendees. He also apprised everyone of the Bank’s achievements and future vision.

Amit Kumar, Chief Manager and Resource Head, provided detailed insights into the Bank’s various deposit products. Under the UCO 444 Term Deposit scheme, an annual interest rate of 6.95% is offered to general citizens, while senior citizens receive 7.45%. He also discussed women-centric banking products such as UCO Aparajita, UCO JayLakshmi, and UCO Sanchayika. For salaried individuals, the Bank introduced the CGSSA (Central Government Suvidha Salary Account), which offers numerous benefits based on the credited salary, including term insurance. Corporate current account holders can avail of free POS (Point of Sale) machines and QR Codes, depending on their average balance.

Deputy General Manager, Chinmoy Kumar Sahu, greeted the customers and shared the Bank’s impressive achievements for the third quarter of the 2025–26 financial year. These include total deposits of over Rs 3.10 lakh crore, advances exceeding Rs 2.43 lakh crore, and a total business of over Rs 5.53 lakh crore. Sahu mentioned that UCO Bank’s presence spans 49 zonal offices across India, all of which are hosting similar Resource, MSME, Retail, and Agriculture Carnivals to support economic and social development.

Sahu encouraged customers to open savings accounts for their children under the ‘UCO Rising Star’ scheme, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy alongside education. He also urged business owners to adopt digital banking to save time and increase efficiency. In the final phase of the event, Sahu collected feedback and suggestions from customers to further improve the Bank’s services, a press release stated.

