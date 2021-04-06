ULFA-I frees Quippo hostage on Myanmar border with Nagaland

KOHIMA: Personnel of the Mon Battalion of Assam Rifles, on April 5, intercepted Ram Kumar -- the second employee of New Delhi-based 'Quippo Oil & Gas Infra Ltd', who was kidnapped by ULFA (I) from Inau, Arunachal Pradesh on December 21, 2020.



Ram Kumar, a resident of Bihar was released on the Myanmar side of Lungwa Village after 108 days. He was intercepted by the personnel of Assam Rifles border-domination patrol at the village in Mon District of Nagaland. The individual has been handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police at Tizit.

Earlier, Pranab Kumar Gogoi -- a resident of Assam -- was also intercepted by the Jairampur Battalion of Assam Rifles, while crossing the India-Myanmar Border into India on April 1, 2021, stated a press release issued by PRO (Defence) Kohima Lt Col Sumit K Sharma.

