Union Minister Kumaraswamy visits Bokajan Cement Plant in Assam

Kohima: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, visited Bokajan Cement Plant in Assam and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015, has continued the works of former PMs Devegowda Ji and Vajpayee Ji for the benefit of North-Eastern states.

"During Devegowda regime, it was decided that every month three secretary-level officials from central government would visit the North-Eastern states to oversee development and look into the lacunae to suggest solutions to it. "After PM Narendra Modi came to power, he deputed central-level ministers to interact with the citizens here and find out the problems to chart out potential solutions to overcome this," he said.

"This is the culture that PM Modi has cultivated during his tenure, and on that basis, he fixed the time in July for my visit, but it has to be deferred because of heavy rains," Kumaraswamy added.

He also inaugurated the advanced hot gas utilization project in the raw mills and laid the foundation stone for a 1 MWp grid-connected solar PV plant.

"Conducted a thorough review of the factory, engaging with officers to discuss challenges faced by the facility, and encouraged the team to enhance efficiency and productivity, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047," Kumaraswamy said on X.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy also met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and assured that he will convey the demands of the people and officials to the Centre and concerned ministries.

"I have travelled the North-Eastern region, visited Nagaland, and met the CM there, who suggested focusing on certain areas and has also given a representation on the same. I will also continue my visit in Arunachal and will also be visiting Assam," he said. Kumaraswamy assured that he would convey the message of the people and officials based on the feedback he has received to the centre and concerned ministries.

Also Read: World Food India 2024: Minister Chirag Paswan Lauds Meghalaya

Also Watch: