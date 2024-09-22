World Food India 2024: Minister Chirag Paswan Lauds Meghalaya

A correspondent

Shillong: Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, on Saturday visited the Meghalaya Pavilion at World Food India 2024, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. He was accompanied by Gunanka D. B, IFS, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of Meghalaya.

During his visit, Paswan admired the initiatives taken by the Government of Meghalaya in food processing and organic cultivation. He particularly appreciated the Meghalaya Collectives, an innovative approach to promote farmer producer organizations, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainable agriculture practices.

“The Centre is always there to help you with all your initiatives, and the way Meghalaya is growing, especially in the sector of food processing. We assure full support to the Government of Meghalaya from the Centre,” Paswan said.

The Meghalaya Pavilion features Meghalaya Collectives with twenty-one food processing brands and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO’s).

These brands include value added products made from renowned Lakadong Turmeric, Khasi Mandarin, Kew Pineapple, Local Ginger, Cashew Nuts, and many other indigenous produces.

Meghalaya Collectives is an initiative of the Government of Meghalaya to empower rural communities through FPOs, Rural entrepreneurship development, Sustainable agriculture practices and Market linkages. This collective approach aims to enhance farmers’ income, improve agricultural productivity, and promote Meghalaya’s unique products.

