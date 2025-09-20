World Bamboo Day marked across Northeast showcasing bamboo as region’s ‘Green Gold’

KOHIMA/AGARTALA: World Bamboo Day 2025 was celebrated across the Northeastern states, highlighting bamboo as the region’s “green gold” and stressing the need for its better utilisation.

The World Bamboo Day 2025 was celebrated at the Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre, at Chumoukedima, under the theme “Next Generation Bamboo: Solution, Innovation and Design.”

Gracing the event, Development Commissioner, Temsunaro Aier, described bamboo as the “green gold” of Nagaland and other states of the region, highlighting its deep cultural, ecological, and economic significance.

She urged stakeholders to sustain this legacy with pride and responsibility, noting bamboo’s role in food, shelter, craft, art, and livelihood.

Aier also stressed the need for sustainable practices, citing bamboo’s rapid growth, carbon absorption, and soil conservation benefits, making it a strong ally in the fight against climate change.

The official also commended the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA) for promoting bamboo-based enterprises, training artisans, and supporting self-help groups.

She noted that products such as handicrafts, furniture, incense sticks, blinds, mats, and bamboo shoots are gaining recognition, turning Nagaland into a hub for bamboo industries.

As part of the celebration, Aier announced the upcoming state-of-the-art Cane and Bamboo Technology Park at the Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre, which will serve as a Centre for research, training, and production.

A week-long training programme was also launched for 26 artisans to enhance their skills in bamboo design, manufacturing, and value addition.

Certificates and machineries were distributed to the trainees, and the Bamboo Entrepreneur Award was presented to Bukhaio Khiamniungan. On the occasion, a special publication titled “Facilitating Ease of Doing Business in the Bamboo Sector in Northeast India: Removal of Compliance Burdens” was also released in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The event featured a bamboo theme song by Musik-A School and a keynote address by Kuko Mero, State Mission Director NBDA who noted that with over 43 species of bamboo, Nagaland has immense potential in bamboo-based sustainable development.

He informed that NBDA has carried out block plantations covering 1506 hectares, trained over 200 entrepreneurs and artisans, and set up two Common Facility Centres generating employment for more than 500 people. The Agency has also established processing units, nurseries with 1.5 lakh saplings, rural haats, bamboo bazaars, and upgraded the Nagaland Handicrafts Emporium in New Delhi and Kolkata under the brand “Naturally Nagaland.” (IANS)

