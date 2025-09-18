Merapani Border Clash: Assam Protesters Stand Firm, Drive Out Nagaland Police

Golaghat: Tensions erupted in Merapani, a border town in Assam’s Golaghat district, on Thursday after Nagaland police allegedly attempted to assert control at a protest site, prompting a fierce reaction from local demonstrators.
The incident occurred amid an ongoing protest by residents of Merapani against what they claim are repeated encroachments and intimidation by Nagaland authorities in the disputed border area. Eyewitnesses reported that a group of Nagaland police personnel arrived at the protest site in the afternoon and attempted to dismantle a section of the makeshift stage and remove protest banners.
The move was met with swift resistance from protestors, who outnumbered the police and began shouting slogans, demanding their immediate withdrawal. Tensions quickly escalated, leading to a chaotic scene as the demonstrators chased the officers back towards the Nagaland side of the border.
No injuries were reported, but the confrontation has intensified already fragile relations between the two states in the long-standing Assam-Nagaland border dispute.
Assam Police arrived at the scene shortly after to restore order and prevent further escalation. Golaghat district officials have appealed for calm and said that talks are being arranged with their Nagaland counterparts to de-escalate the situation.
Residents have vowed to continue their protest until clear assurances are given regarding the protection of Assam’s territorial rights. Authorities are now on high alert amid fears of further clashes in the sensitive border area.
Also Watch: