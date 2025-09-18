Merapani Border Clash: Assam Protesters Stand Firm, Drive Out Nagaland Police

No injuries were reported, but the confrontation has intensified already fragile relations between the two states in the long-standing Assam-Nagaland border dispute.

Assam Police arrived at the scene shortly after to restore order and prevent further escalation. Golaghat district officials have appealed for calm and said that talks are being arranged with their Nagaland counterparts to de-escalate the situation.

Residents have vowed to continue their protest until clear assurances are given regarding the protection of Assam’s territorial rights. Authorities are now on high alert amid fears of further clashes in the sensitive border area.